The Zenker Family was happy and healthy until their little boy, William, came in contact with E. Coli.

"Our son, who’s just 2 and a half, was diagnosed with E. Coli," James Zenker, Will's dad, said.

Will has had six blood transfusions and his body essentially turned on itself.

"In Williams case his kidneys, brain and intestines have really been affected by this," Zenker said.

Zenker and his wife have been in the East Tennessee Children's Hospital's intensive care unit for a month monitoring their toddler.

►Read More: Knox Co. E. coli outbreak is over; only 1 child still hospitalized

"It’s really a helpless feeling when your child is ill and there’s nothing you can do to help. There were three occasions where we didn't know if William would make it through the night," Zenker said.

After being in the ICU for a month unresponsive, Will is now in a normal room and smiling again, but still has a long road to recovery.

"He’s not able to speak or move in certain ways because of the brain injury, but we are glad his kidneys are beginning to function and we are praying his intestines will start to function as well," Zenker said.

Zenker said Will has thousands of people praying for him and he’s never alone at the hospital. One of his most frequent visitors is his 4-year-old big sister.

"She’s able to visit and signs songs to him and he smiles and laughs and really remembers those things," Zenker said.

Now, the only thing the family can do is wait by Will’s side and hope his body will heal itself without leaving any lasting impact on his brain.

On Tuesday, there will be a replacement blood drive at Temple Baptist Church in Powell to help people in East Tennessee and William. All Blood types are excepted from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

© 2018 WBIR