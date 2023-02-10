Mental Health Monday: Mental health resources for Knoxville's Latino community

Finding the courage to reach out for help can be its own challenge—but it's even harder for East Tennesseans whose first language isn't English.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mental Health Monday is a weekly story that brings awareness to mental health issues millions of people face every day.

The Mental Health Association of East Tennessee says there is still a stigma surrounding mental health in the Latino community and language and transportation barriers can be very overwhelming.

There is a list of Spanish-speaking mental health providers that can help you both in-person or through telehealth. If you are not sure what services you might need, you can also fill out screenings on their website—in English or Spanish.

They also have a treatment access bank. If you meet certain requirements, the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee can help pay for the first 10 to 15 therapy sessions.

The association said the most important thing is to talk about it.

"We talk about our physical health all the time," Mental Health Association of East Tennessee Marketing Director Brina Escoto-Terrell said. "Why can't we do that with our mental health? What's the difference? Why does one make us weaker?"