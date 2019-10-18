RALEIGH, North Carolina — Public health officials in North Carolina are reporting a case of Legionnaires' disease in a person who didn't attend the Mountain State Fair, but was at a building on the fair site.

The state's Health and Human Services Department reports the person attended the Quilt Show at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center in late September. To date, it's the only case of Legionnaires' disease in an individual who didn't attend the fair, but was at the WNC Ag Center after it ended on Sept. 15.

Health officials visited the WNC Ag Center Sept. 25 and 27 and didn't identify any sources of aerosolized water. The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services suspended rental of the Davis Event Center after Legionella bacteria were found in one of six samples.

The department said 140 cases of Legionnaires' have been confirmed in 19 North Carolina counties and "multiple states." It said in addition to the three deaths, 94 people have been hospitalized.