Limited visits to be allowed at nursing homes with no new COVID-19 cases for 14 days

Starting OCt. 1, limited indoor visitation and outdoor visitors will be allowed at facilities with no new COVID-19 cases after 14 days.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health and the Unified Command Group announced changes to expand visitation options and allow for more resident activities at long-term care facilities.

Starting Oct. 1, limited indoor visitation and outdoor visitors will be allowed at facilities that don't have new COVID-19 cases after 14 days. People will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing to keep residents. In some cases, visitors will also need to be tested for COVID-19, according to a release from officials.

Facilities that do not report new cases for 28 days will also be allowed to offer an essential caregiver program, officials said. Caregivers are people who may visit frequently and help residents with daily living such as feeding and bathing.

If a facility reports a new case, expanded visitation will be suspended, according to a release from officials.

Facilities that don't report new cases of COVID-19 after 14 days will also be able to resume communal dining, therapeutic activities and social activities for residents. They can also welcome visits from personnel like barbers and beauticians. They will also need to wear masks and follow capacity limits.

Officials also said that the COVID-19 Long-Term Care Task Force helped create the new guidelines. The group develops and implements new policies to address issues in facilities.

Members include representatives from the Tennessee Department of Health, TennCare, advocacy organizations, health care providers, facility administrators and several others.