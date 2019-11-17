Several local dental clinics worked to provide veterans and their dependents with a day of free dental services Saturday.

It was the second year staff members from Halls, Oak Ridge and Powell dental offices have been providing its services for veterans, their spouses and their children.

The clinics have identified a gap between veterans seeking dental services, especially if they are over the age of 65.

"We've got a lot of vets that don't have coverage. Their children don't have coverage, and we would like to cover that gap and get this program off the ground," said Robert Scott Mynatt, public relations officer for AMVETS.

Staff members hope to expand the program to provide services for more veterans.

Cleanings, fillings and extractions were all part of the services being offered.

