Loudon County Schools to close Dec. 10 to give COVID-19 booster shots for staff

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials with Loudon County Schools said that the district would close schools on Friday, Dec. 10. On that day, they will give COVID-19 booster shots to staff and educators so they could continue working safely and healthily.

They said they would work with the Loudon County Health Department to give the booster shots. Health leaders have urged people to get booster shots as more cases of the omicron variant are reported across the world.

While the World Health Organization designated it as a "variant of concern," not much is known about it, according to experts. The first sample was taken on Nov. 9, and scientists are still researching how well the vaccine protects against it.