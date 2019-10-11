MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A dentist's office in Maryville offered its annual free dental clinic to those who need it most.

The practice hopes to fill the time between Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinics in the area.

This is the second year Klein Dental Arts has offered a day of free dental services to the community. The practice calls it Kingdom Dental Ministry.

For patients like Sierra Jackson, an event like this is a second chance. She got to the clinic before the sun came up to get her spot in line. To her, care like this is vital.

RELATED: Dentists encourage patients to ask cleanliness questions during appointments

"For me, I don't have a lot of money," Jackson explained. "So, I have to get my teeth pulled, and they're offering this service, so I'm definitely gonna take it."

Todd Klein, the owner and dentist at Klein Dental Arts, said the dentist's office saw a need and wanted to play a part in filling it.

"There's a need for it because a lot of people don't have dental insurance or you know, can't afford it," Todd Klein noted. "I mean, dental neglect is a pretty common thing."

Tyler Klein, Todd Klein's brother visiting from Charlotte, is also a dentist and knows the effects oral health can have overall.

"Periodontal disease can cause heart conditions and many other things like diabetes, Alzheimer's, there's a relation," Tyler Klein said. "We're not sure exactly, but there's a connection."

When RAM clinics visit the area, dental services are almost always the highest demand.

RELATED: RAM serves more than 280 during clinic's first day in Grainger County

"I feel like we've got the resources that God's given us, so it's nice to be able to use those resources to give back," Todd Klein said about his practice.

Klein Dental Arts hopes other dentist offices in the area will start to offer similar free clinics to help service the community. The staff said dental health should be a top priority.

RELATED: Local experts say dentists can be the first line of defense against domestic violence