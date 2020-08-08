Mask-erade: Clarence Brown Theatre makes more than 4,000 masks & 167 window masks

The window masks will be distributed to Sign Language Interpreters, students registered with SDS as well as their instructors.

Clarence Brown Theatre has been busy with a "mask-erade," making thousands of masks for local hospitals and essential staff at the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

The Clarence Brown Theatre Mask Squad made 4,211 masks as of Friday, according to a post the theater made on their Facebook page. They also made 167 window masks for the Office of Disability Services.

