McNabb Center breaks ground on expansion of substance use treatment facility

Officials said the expansion will increase the number of treatment beds by 40% and people in treatment for substance use disorder will be able to stay for 28 days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Helen Ross McNabb Center broke ground on the site of a new facility Tuesday that will be used to help more people dealing with substance use disorders.

The new facility will offer a place for people to stay while receiving treatment. They said it will be called CenterPointe and will add more treatment and detoxification beds for people who need help in the area.

They said the facility will increase the number of beds by 40% and will improve the building's meeting spaces and outdoor amenities. People who need treatment services will be able to stay at CentrePoint for 28 days while getting care from licensed counselors and clinicians.

"The opioid epidemic in our region is really huge," said Jerry Vagnier, the CEO of the McNabb Center. "This expansion of our facility will allow us to treat more people, get them back to their families, get them back into their jobs and help them live a life of recovery."