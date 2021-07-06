McNabb Center opens new $1.5 million building

The McNabb Center opened a new facility that will focus on its Intensive Long-Term Support program.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The McNabb Center celebrated the opening of a new building on Friday. The facility focuses on a the new Intensive Long-Term Support (ILS) program. The program would help support adults recovering from psychiatric conditions who need assistance living with more independence.

According to the McNabb Center, ILS is a community-based program that focuses on recovery and includes treatment, social activities and skill building. The program will help individuals recover, achieve independence and live successfully within the community.

The McNabb Center started the ILS program in May 2013 when the Lakeshore Mental Health Institute closed.

The new facility, which cost $1.5 million, will replace and expand upon Willow Cottage, the previous ILS location at Lakeshore Park. Willow Cottage will permanently close as Lakeshore Park is further renovated.

"We are excited to provide high quality care in a beautiful living environment," said McNabb Center CEO Jerry Vagnier. "We are here to serve people in our community and the program at this facility will do that well."