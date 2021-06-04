McNabb Center to open new crisis stabilization unit in Hamblen County

The 15-bed unit will be operational by August, officials said. It will help divert people from hospitalization, when appropriate.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The McNabb Center announced that it will open a new unit in Morristown, which will offer a new option for people experiencing mental health emergencies.

The Crisis Stabilization Unit will help stabilize people who are in the midst of a mental health crisis, diverting them away from longer-term psychiatric hospitalization. It will have 15 beds and offer care 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anyone 18 years old or older.

It will serve Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson and Union Counties. The unit will be on an existing building at the McNabb Center's Hamblen County campus, officials said.

“The goal of this unit is to divert people, when appropriate, from psychiatric hospitalization,” said Sharon Reid, McNabb Center’s senior director of Hamblen County services. “We believe individuals are best served within their natural support system in their own communities, and the CSU supports this philosophy.”