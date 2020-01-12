MEDIC expands COVID-19 convalescent plasma donation appointments

MEDIC has seen a high demand for convalescent plasma, but has not been able to collect enough from COVID-recovered donors to meet that need.

As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to hit new highs day after day in East Tennessee, MEDIC is working to save lives of patients through COVID convalescent plasma (CCP) transfusions.

On Tuesday, it announced it will be able to expand its collections in both of its centers and through a mobile collections' initiative.

“We have been working with other blood centers through the summer to import CCP to meet our needs,” said director of communications and donor engagement Kristy Altman. “Unfortunately, those supplies have been depleted and we will need to collect all of the CCP that we need moving forward.”

MEDIC is increasing its CCP appointments at both the Ailor and Farragut donor centers and will be adding appointments to the Athens center.

It will also be sending mobile centers to Blount, Hamblen, Union and Scott counties.

If you've recovered from COVID-19 and would like to donate, an appointment is required. Potential donors will need to complete paperwork and undergo a pre-screening process.

All donors must have had a positive COVID-19 lab result or positive antibody lab result and must be symptom-free for at least 28 days.