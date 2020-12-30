MEDIC in critical need of O and A blood donations

MEDIC said it is critically low on O Positive, O Negative, A Positive and A Negative blood due to an increase in demand but decrease in donors.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — MEDIC Regional Blood Center is asking for anyone with A or O-type blood to consider donating as soon as possible as it deals with another critical shortage.

MEDIC said it is critically low on O Positive, O Negative, A Positive and A Negative blood due to an increase in demand but decrease in donors. The organization said it typically takes three days for donated blood to be processed and made ready for distribution.

Anyone who would like to donate can schedule an appointment with MEDIC at one of its main or mobile blood centers at this link. MEDIC is also accepting whole blood walk-in donors. Appointments are required for platelet and COVID convalescent plasma donations.

People who donate will receive a special edition MEDIC Gift, a $10 e-gift card, a $5 Salsarita's coupon and a Texas Roadhouse appetizer coupon.

Here's where you can donate: