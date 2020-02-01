MEDIC Regional Blood Center currently has a critical inventory of O Negative and O Positive blood. Eligible O Negative and O Positive donors are encouraged to donate as soon as possible.
It also has a low inventory of A Negative.
MEDIC has seen fewer donors during the holiday season while seeing a steady or increased usage of blood products.
As a reminder, the blood on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.
All donors receive a $10 e-gift card to use at over 100 organizations. The cards are sent via email within 48 hours of donating. Donors also receive their choice of MEDIC shirt and a Texas Roadhouse coupon.
Ailor Center
1601 Ailor Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37921
(865) 524-3074
Crossville Center
79 South Main Street
Crossville, TN 38555
(865) 524-3074
Farragut Center
11000 Kingston Pike
Suite 4
Knoxville, TN 37934
(865) 524-3074
Athens Center
213 E. Washington Avenue
Suite 104
Athens, TN 37303
(865) 524-3074