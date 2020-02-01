MEDIC Regional Blood Center currently has a critical inventory of O Negative and O Positive blood. Eligible O Negative and O Positive donors are encouraged to donate as soon as possible.

It also has a low inventory of A Negative.

MEDIC has seen fewer donors during the holiday season while seeing a steady or increased usage of blood products.

As a reminder, the blood on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

All donors receive a $10 e-gift card to use at over 100 organizations. The cards are sent via email within 48 hours of donating. Donors also receive their choice of MEDIC shirt and a Texas Roadhouse coupon.

Donor Centers:

Ailor Center

1601 Ailor Avenue

Knoxville, TN 37921

(865) 524-3074

Crossville Center

79 South Main Street

Crossville, TN 38555

(865) 524-3074

Farragut Center

11000 Kingston Pike

Suite 4

Knoxville, TN 37934

(865) 524-3074

Athens Center

213 E. Washington Avenue

Suite 104

Athens, TN 37303

(865) 524-3074