MEDIC in critical need of platelet donors

MEDIC said it has a critically low inventory of platelets, asking people who are feeling well to consider donating.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — MEDIC Regional Blood Donation Center in Knoxville said that it has a "critical need" for platelet donors.

The center is asking for anyone who feels healthy and well to consider donating as soon as possible.

Anyone who donates platelets between Dec. 5 to Dec. 18 will receive a $15 e-gift card with a valid email address.

MEDIC is also hosting a 12 Days of Christmas event. It started on Nov. 28 and will run until Dec. 9. When you donate blood on one of those days, you are automatically entered in a raffle to win the day's prize. From there, just post a photo of yourself with #Santasblooddonors and fill out an entry form to win some other fun prizes like Airpods.