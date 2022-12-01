MEDIC in critical need of platelet donors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — MEDIC Regional Blood Donation Center in Knoxville said that it has a "critical need" for platelet donors.
The center is asking for anyone who feels healthy and well to consider donating as soon as possible.
Anyone who donates platelets between Dec. 5 to Dec. 18 will receive a $15 e-gift card with a valid email address.
MEDIC is also hosting a 12 Days of Christmas event. It started on Nov. 28 and will run until Dec. 9. When you donate blood on one of those days, you are automatically entered in a raffle to win the day's prize. From there, just post a photo of yourself with #Santasblooddonors and fill out an entry form to win some other fun prizes like Airpods.
To make an appointment, visit MEDIC's website or download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store.