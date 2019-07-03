TENNESSEE, USA — Eight-hundred Tennessee hospitals will be paid less by Medicare this year because of high infection rates and patient injuries, federal records show.

That's according to Kaiser Health News, a non-profit organization that covers a variety of news services.

The report also said the number of hospitals getting paid less is the highest since the federal government five years ago launched the Hospital Acquired Conditions (HAC) Reduction Program. That program was created by the Affordable Care Act.

Under that program, 1,756 hospitals have been penalized at least once, a Kaiser Health News analysis found.

Medicare payments will be reduced by one percent for high infection rates for the following hospitals in our area:

Blount Memorial

Tennova Healthcare-Knoxville facilities

Tennova Healthcare-Newport Medical Center

Medicare payments reduced for rehospitalization:

Tennova Healthcare-Lafollette Medical Center-1.62%

Laughlin Memorial Hospital (Greeneville)-2.30%

Morristown Hamblen Hospital Assoc.-1.46%

Sweetwater Hospital Assoc.-1.23%

Tennova Healthcare-Jefferson Memorial Hospital-1.18%

Blount Memorial Hospital-0.91%

University of Tennessee Medical Center-0.78%

Jellico Community Hospital-0.69%

Tennova Healthcare-Knoxville Facilities-0.59%

Tennova Healthcare-Newport Medical Center-0.61%

Roane Medical Center-0.62%

Claiborne Medical Center-0.59%

Takoma Regional Hospital (Greeneville)-0.52%

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center-0.51%

Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge-0.45%

LeConte Medical Center (Sevierville)-0.45%

Parkwest Medical Center-0.40%

Lakeway Regional Hopsital (Morristown)-0.39%

Fort Loudon Medical Center (Lenoir City)-0.08%

This year, 110 hospitals are being punished for the fifth straight time.

The American Hospital Association calculated that only about 41 percent of the 768 hospitals penalized in 2017 had HAC scores that were statistically significantly higher than hospitals not being penalized.