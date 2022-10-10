How mediation can improve your mental health

Even just a few minutes of meditation a day will offer you a little break for both your physical and mental health.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Meditation is a quick and easy way to relax and clear your mind.

Psychologists at the Cleveland Clinic say meditation options and styles vary widely but all of them focus on how to calm the mind and offer a sense of peace.

To get started, experts recommended sitting in a quiet place with no distractions.

Close your eyes and then focus on your breath. Is it deep or shallow? Is it through your nose or through your mouth?

Even just a few minutes will offer you a little break for both your physical and mental health.

"I don't think you need to go sit on a meditation cushion for 45 minutes a day or make sure you get 10 hours of perfect sleep," one expert said. "Two minutes of breath work a day all adds up in a nice way to stop this terrible downward stressed spiral."

Lots of apps offer lessons in getting started with meditation. Calm and Headspace are examples. You can also find lessons on YouTube that offer a practice that fits your lifestyle.