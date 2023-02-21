Knox County Commission approves contract to fund launch of mental health court

Up to 30% of people in jail may be dealing with mental illness. This mental health court will help redirect those folks to treatment, rather than incarceration

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Commission voted in favor of filing a $52,000 contract to kickstart the funding for the "mental health court."

"We've just now been presented with an opportunity for funding to be attached to that so we can can get it started. It's very exciting," said LeAnn Human-Hilliard, the Vice President of the Mcnabb Center.

The idea is two-fold: expose more people to treatment and relieve jail overcrowding.

The McNabb Center has been a major advocate of the court. They partnered with county leaders to talk through what this type of court would look like in action.

The first step is acknowledging that jail or prison may not be the best form of rehabilitation treatment for everyone.

"Individuals that have a mental illness, sometimes because of their symptoms of their mental illness get caught up in the criminal justice system. That's really not the best place for them to get the care and service they need," Human-Hillard said.

About one in five individuals, at any given time, struggle with mental illness. These folks are more susceptible to the cycle of crime.

"We want to break that cycle," Human-Hillard said.

However, she says the only way that will happen is through treatment.

"We know that treatment works, and we know that treatment is very effective," Human-Hillard said. " We just have to give them an opportunity to access it.

The type of treatment some individuals need may not be available behind bars.

"We want the criminal justice system to be there to do the job that it's designed to do. I think it's really great partnership with the criminal justice system, and mental health professionals coming together and say, we can do better to meet individuals needs who are struggling," she said.

According to the county, about 12 to 15 people incarcerated in Knox County could be eligible for treatment mandated by mental health court.