Mental health experts warn of long-term effects on students after recent gun violence in Knoxville

After the fourth death of a teen in less than two months, mental health experts are sounding the alarm on the effects the violence may be having on current students.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Mental health experts are warning of the effects recent violence in Knoxville could have on students, such as the kids at Austin East High School. Four former students have died in a recent surge of gun violence in the city.

“This is the moment that we need to be sounding the alarm” said Melissa Rose, a child and family mental health therapist.

Experts said that they are afraid the impact could be more devasting than most people think.

“This is an extremely dire situation,” said Kristy Cross a child and family mental health therapist.

Experts said that it is important to acknowledge that students are being traumatized by the violence and that the effects could ripple through the school community.

To start the healing process, Cross said first community members must listen to those being affected by gun violence.

“Talk to this community. Talk to these kids. Talk to the parents. Talk to the teachers and find out what they need to help this situation to help them get through this,” said Cross.

Many said that isolation can be harmful for students dealing with trauma, such as in virtual learning programs. Three schools in the East Knoxville area switched to virtual learning for students' safety.

“Right now, especially with anxiety or acute stress or trauma isolation, research has shown isolation enhances symptoms," said Cross. "Keeping them isolated and away from school is not a long-term solution."

A Knox County Schools board member, Evetty Satterfield, said students are not the only ones taking a toll due to the violence. She said that teachers are facing stress as well.

“You can’t pour from an empty cup, and so our teachers and our staff and our faculty are experiencing this as well. They’re empty,” Satterfield said.

Cross warned about the long-term effects that this trauma, in such quick succession, could have on students.

‘These symptoms from trauma, anxiety, from stress … the symptoms could follow them into adulthood to a point that leads to stress within their everyday lives,” said Cross.

Rose has a message for the kids having to experience such tragedy as it affects many of the people they know.

“You have people that love and care for you, and you have a support system somewhere in the place. Use those supports, go to those people,” Rose said.