Resources: Where to find mental health help in East TN

TENNESSEE, USA — More and more people are seeking mental health help for a variety of reasons.
In the past couple of years alone, Tennessee has reportedly received millions of dollars in federal funding to help state leaders address mental and behavioral health concerns. It now ranks No. 28 in the nation for access to mental health resources.
Whether you need someone to listen or want to start seeing a therapist, you are not alone and there is help available.
RESOURCES
- Child Mind Institute's Matter Lab has a free online tool to help track the mental health toll of the pandemic on children on crisislogger.org
- East Tennessee Children's Hospital has a range of psychology and mental health services for kids.
- Girls Inc. of Tennessee Valley is a non-profit offering a variety of afterschool programs focusing on STEM, economics and self-care and focuses on supporting girls' mental health.
- InterFaith Health Clinic is a nonprofit that gives dental care, mental health counseling and prescription medications to uninsured workers in East Tennessee who otherwise would not be able to afford it.
- McNabb Center provides behavioral health services across Tennessee in Blount, Hamblen, Knox, Loudon and Sevier Counties.
- Mental Health Association of East Tennessee is an educational organization that offers unique support in types of programs and services including free online mental health screenings.
- National Institute of Mental Health is the lead federal agency for research on mental disorders with access to a variety of resources.
- Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is the leading state agency for information and resources to seek help for a wide range of mental health issues.
- Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network is a statewide organization working to eliminate the stigma of suicide and runs the state CRISIS line (855-CRISIS-1 or text "TN" to 741-741).
- Thriveworks is a resource for finding counselors and therapists for all ages.
- Vine School Health Center is a school-based physical and mental health center located in the Langland Building of the Vine Middle Magnet School in Knoxville. It is accessible to all children and families living in Knox County and provides quality pediatric medical care and mental health services that foster the overall physical, mental, and behavioral health of those in the community.
HOTLINES
If you have an immediate emergency, dial 911.
Emotional Support Line: 888-642-7886, available from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. every day
State crisis line: 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or text "TN" to 741-741
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255
Peer Recovery Call Center: 1-865-584-9125 between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Lifeline Crisis Chat: Chat online with a specialist who can provide emotional support, crisis intervention, and suicide prevention services www.crisischat.org/
Lifeline ofrece 24/7, gratuito servicios en español, no es necesario hablar ingles si usted necesita ayuda. Cuando usted llama al número 1-888-628-9454, su llamada se dirige al centro de ayuda de nuestra red disponible más cercano.
Salvation Army hotline: 1-844-458-HOPE (4673), available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST, and counselors speak English and Spanish
