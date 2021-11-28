Metro Drug Coalition collecting items for care kits to hand out as part of harm reduction efforts

The Metro Drug Coalition said they need hot hands, toothbrushes, chapstick, packs of crackers and toothpaste for their care kits.

The Metro Drug Coalition said they needed some items by Dec. 1 to make care kits that they plan to hand out as part of their harm reduction efforts.

These kits are tools meant to help prevent disease and promote health the community, and especially among people who use harmful drugs. Instead of making judgments about where they should be, this approach is meant to reduce the chances that they end up hurt, according to officials.

The Metro Drug Coalition said that it mitigates risk using techniques backed by research to encourage people to stop using drugs, and the harm reduction care kits are a part of those techniques.

Specifically, the coalition said it needs:

Hot hands

Toothbrushes

Travel-sized toothpaste

Packs of crackers

Chapstick

They asked for the items to be new and unwrapped. People who want to donate can give them at the coalition's office at 4930 Lyons View Pike.

People can also donate money online to help them make kits to be handed out in the community. They said donating around $15 can cover the cost of making one care kit.