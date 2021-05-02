Metro Drug Coalition offering mental health first aid training sessions through April

Officials said that there will be training classes for youth and adult mental health first aid training.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, officials said that anxiety and depression have been rising across the world and especially in Tennessee.

The Metro Drug Coalition wants to make sure communities have the tools they need in order to respond to mental illness and to help their communities better respond to mental illness. They're holding 8-hour training sessions on mental health first aid.

Officials said that the training gives people the skills they need to provide initial support for someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem. People who undergo the training will also be able to help connect them to more appropriate care.

The training is evidence-based and comes from the National Council for Behavioral Health. Officials updated the training in 2020.

There are sessions available for helping youth and adults who may be developing a problem. The first class for the youth program will be on Feb. 25 at the University of Tennessee Culinary Institute and Creamery, starting at 8 a.m. Two other classes will be available in March and April.

The adult training sessions will be also be held at the University of Tennessee Culinary Institute and Creamery on Feb. 24. It also starts at 8 a.m.