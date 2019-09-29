More than 2,500 people got their flu shot Saturday through Free Flu Shot Saturday.

People started lining up at 8 a.m. at six East Tennessee high schools to get their shots for free. They were available at Austin-East Magnet High School, Farragut High School, Halls High School, West High School, South-Doyle Middle School, and Carter High School.

Shots were given until noon to anyone aged four and up. It was Free Flu Shot Saturday's 28th year.

The Knox News Sentinel said the event also raised almost $13,000 for the Empty Stocking Fund, a charity that provides 3,000 food baskets and toys to people in need during the holiday season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone over six months get a flu shot before the end of the October. Doctors say the flu shot is the most effective way to keep from getting sick.

If you missed out on the event, you can get a free flu shot at one of the three Knox County Health Department locations and places likes the pharmacies at Walgreens, CVS and Food City.

RELATED: Get a free flu shot this weekend at 6 Knox County schools

RELATED: Health officials: It's time to give flu vaccine another shot

RELATED: Should you get a flu shot? Don't believe these common myths about the vaccine