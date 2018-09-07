State and local public health investigators are working to determine why hundreds of cases of gastrointestinal illness were reported at a Gatlinburg outdoor attraction.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, more than 500 cases of gastrointestinal illness were reported at CLIMB Works Zipline Canopy Tour in Gatlinburg since mid-June of 2018.

The department said visitors from multiple states who visited the facility reported diarrhea and vomiting. Officials are trying to determine what microorganisms caused the illness so they can implement control measures to keep others from getting sick.

The department said CLIMB Works has been fully cooperating to address the issue. The facility was closed temporarily but has resumed routine operations as they receive consultation from local health authorities.

Right now, CLIMB believes people might have gotten sick after drinking water at the facility, saying the department is trying to pinpoint if there was water contamination or a contagious stomach bug going around. The

In a post in reply to a review from a guest that complained of illness on Saturday, CLIMB Works said its water tests came back within safe conditions, but worried something might have contaminated the water at some point in June. The Department of Health has yet to say if the outbreak of illnesses was related to water contamination, though.

CLIMB Works said it is using bottled water and will have a purification system installed Tuesday in hopes of preventing future illness.

Anyone that has visited CLIMB Works since June 15 and is currently experiencing gastrointestinal illness is asked to contact their heath care provider.

