KCHD: Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Inskip area in Knoxville

The Knox County Health Department will spray for mosquitoes in the area on Thursday, July 27 between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Culex mosquitoes in the Inskip area of Knoxville have recently tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to the Knox County Health Department.

To reduce the mosquito population and the risk of the virus spreading, KCHD will spray for mosquitoes in the area on Thursday, July 27 between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., KCHD said.

Signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods to alert residents. People are asked to stay inside during spraying and keep pets inside or in the backyard.

To reduce the risk of contracting WNV and other mosquito-borne diseases, KCHD recommends:

Applying repellants to skin often when outdoors; repellants can be lotions, liquids or sprays

Wearing socks and long, loose and light-colored shirts and pants

Treating clothing with permethrin or purchasing pretreated permethrin clothing

Disposing of, regularly emptying, or turning over any water-holding containers on your property such as tires, cans, flower pots, children’s toys and trash cans to reduce mosquito habitats

Using larvicides, such as mosquito torpedoes or mosquito dunks, to prevent mosquito growth in large water-holding containers, including bird baths and garden water features

The following roads will be treated on Thursday:

Adair Drive

Adair Park

Carol Road

Highland Drive

Jenkins Road

Bruhin Road

Inskip Road

Henrietta Drive

South Park Circle

Woodcrest Drive

E Lincoln Circle

W Lincoln Circle

Watercress Drive

Edford Avenue

Woodfern Road

Seminole Road

Minglewood Road

Fieldwood Drive

Weiss Way

Plummer Road

Glasgow Road

Estonia Drive

Creekwood Drive

Glenoaks Drive

Homewood Road

Shamus Way

Woodrow Drive

Longcress Drive