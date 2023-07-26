KCHD: Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Inskip area in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Culex mosquitoes in the Inskip area of Knoxville have recently tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to the Knox County Health Department.
To reduce the mosquito population and the risk of the virus spreading, KCHD will spray for mosquitoes in the area on Thursday, July 27 between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., KCHD said.
Signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods to alert residents. People are asked to stay inside during spraying and keep pets inside or in the backyard.
To reduce the risk of contracting WNV and other mosquito-borne diseases, KCHD recommends:
- Applying repellants to skin often when outdoors; repellants can be lotions, liquids or sprays
- Wearing socks and long, loose and light-colored shirts and pants
- Treating clothing with permethrin or purchasing pretreated permethrin clothing
- Disposing of, regularly emptying, or turning over any water-holding containers on your property such as tires, cans, flower pots, children’s toys and trash cans to reduce mosquito habitats
- Using larvicides, such as mosquito torpedoes or mosquito dunks, to prevent mosquito growth in large water-holding containers, including bird baths and garden water features
The following roads will be treated on Thursday:
- Adair Drive
- Adair Park
- Carol Road
- Highland Drive
- Jenkins Road
- Bruhin Road
- Inskip Road
- Henrietta Drive
- South Park Circle
- Woodcrest Drive
- E Lincoln Circle
- W Lincoln Circle
- Watercress Drive
- Edford Avenue
- Woodfern Road
- Seminole Road
- Minglewood Road
- Fieldwood Drive
- Weiss Way
- Plummer Road
- Glasgow Road
- Estonia Drive
- Creekwood Drive
- Glenoaks Drive
- Homewood Road
- Shamus Way
- Woodrow Drive
- Longcress Drive
For additional information on how you can stay safe, you can visit knoxcounty.org/health/mosquitoes.