National Black Breastfeeding Week encourages families to choose breastfeeding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This week is National Black Breastfeeding Week, which is meant to raise awareness in Black communities of the health benefits breastfeeding can have. It lasts from Aug. 25 through Aug. 31.

Organizers said that there is a disparity between breastfeeding rates in Black communities and White communities. They said that it is important for breastfeeding to be more widely accepted and practiced in Black communities, since it has been linked to improving maternal and child health outcomes. They also said it has been linked to reducing infant mortality rates.

The week is also meant to celebrate the ways Black families can support healthy infants, such as through early literacy programs and providing good nutrition.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fewer than 60% of Black newborns are breastfed, compared to around 70% of White newborns.