National Nurses Day: Health care workers rely on each other to make it through rough year

Two nurses at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge said they wouldn't have made it through the pandemic without relying on their team.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Thursday marked National Nurses Day — a day meant to highlight the sacrifices, contributions and commitments nurses make daily. Many went above and beyond recently, during the COVID-19 pandemic and all health care workers deserve recognition for the work they've done.

Two nurses at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge said they wouldn't have made it through without relying on their team. They also said support from the community helped them persevere through some of the toughest days.

"It's emotionally and spiritually draining at times to clock in and day-in, day-out and lose patients," said Jenna Rasnic, an ER nurse. "You know, we've lost co-workers, we've lost people, we've lost our own family members. So, just knowing that we're not in this alone."

Many nurses said they are still fighting to make it through the day. And many said that they are thankful for all the other frontline and essential workers who persevered through the pandemic.