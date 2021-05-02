National Wear Red Day helps promote awareness for cardiovascular disease

Cardiovascular disease is the number one threat to both women's and men's health, according to the American Heart Association.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February marks American Heart Month and to help kick it off, Friday, Feb. 5 is National Wear Red Day!

However, in women it can look differently.

"A lot of women are unaware of that so we're trying to do a lot of awareness," said Executive Director of the American Heart Association for Greater Knoxville Beverly Miller.

The American Heart Association "Go Red for Women" movement encourages people to take action throughout the month and promote awareness for cardiovascular disease.

"Traditionally, folks think of chest discomfort, maybe some uneasiness in their arm," said Miller. "Really, in women it can present differently."

Miller said women may experience dizziness and feeling overly tired. She also said it's important to know your family history, go to your annual checkup and know your health numbers.