New college program could fast-track students into medical field as health care worker shortage continues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remington College in Knoxville is offering a new fast-track program with the goal of alleviating the health care worker shortage in Tennessee.

Right now, many hospitals and health care facilities across the U.S. are struggling.

By the end of February, the college will offer a Patient Care Technician Diploma Program. Training will be provided in serving patients’ basic needs and working alongside other healthcare professionals, including the basic elements of patient care and medical terminology.

The program is hybrid and takes eight months to complete. The objective of this program is to prepare graduates for entry-level positions in a number of healthcare occupations such as a patient care technician and nursing assistant, among others.

"We are looking to get some students to help out health care professionals in the area," said Remington College Knoxville's campus president Jonathan Daniels said.

As a nursing assistant, Daniels said you can also help in nursing homes and assisted care facilities.

"The health care professionals I have spoken with, they definitely need more trained professionals in their field," Daniels said.

Tennessee hospitals have experienced a shortage in nurses, including Vanderbilt University's Medical Center.

"There are lots of nurses who are also baby boomers who have also chosen to retire. Placed upon that is the pandemic which has led people to make other choices about their careers," said VUMC's executive chief nursing officer Marilyn Dubree.

In East Tennessee, the domino effect could happen here at UT's Medical Center according to Scott Strome, UT's executive dean of the college of medicine.

"There's burnout and you know, there's a lot of tired people out there who have worked incredibly hard caring for folks," Strome said.