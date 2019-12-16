KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Doctors released new guidelines for diagnosing and treating autism today. The new guidelines emphasize how important it is to identify autism early.

The earlier that autism is identified, the more of an effect treatment can have. They recommend testing for autism at 18 and 24 months old, in addition to other screenings.

The Center for Disease Control listed autism as the fastest-growing developmental disability, affecting 3.5 million Americans in 2018. There was also a 10 percent increase in the number of students with autism in Tennessee during 2018.

Autism spectrum disorder is a diagnosis with symptoms that affect communication and socialization skills. Repetitive behaviors are also a common symptom of autism. Yet, there is a broad range of symptoms with various degrees of severity.

It can be treated through speech or behavior therapies, no matter a person's age.