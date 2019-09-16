KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knoxville is getting its first breast milk bank to help meet the needs of babies born prematurely and with fragile conditions.

Mothers' Milk Bank of Tennessee made the announcement on Monday.

The milk bank depot will be located at the Knoxville Lactation Clinic on North Martinwood Road. It plans to open Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The bank will work with the Human Milk Banking Association of North America.

The Knoxville depot will be served by the Mothers' Milk Bank at Austin until the Tennessee pasteurization facility opens in Middle Tennessee in 2020.

Women who currently breastfeed infants younger than a year old are eligible for screening to become milk bank donors at no charge.

Prospective donors can apply online.

This will be the ninth location opened by the organization in the state.

Five locations are located in Middle Tennessee including the Nashville location. Chattanooga and Memphis both have one location.

Mothers' Milk Bank is a non-profit donor milk bank and provides milk to preterm and medically fragile babies across the U.S.

