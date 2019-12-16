KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the demand for human donor milk in hospital neonatal intensive care units continues to rise, a second milk bank depot site in Knoxville is opening its doors. will give pre-approved lactating mothers a convenient drop off location for their donations of the much-needed breastmilk.

The milk depot is also the 12th to be opened in Tennessee by Mothers’ Milk Bank of Tennessee (MMBTN), a Developing Milk Bank with the Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA).

The first Knoxville location opened in September.

Until MMBTN opens its pasteurization facility in Middle Tennessee, which is slated for early 2020, the Contemporary Women’s Health Depot will be serviced by the Mothers’ Milk Bank at Austin, the HMBANA oversight Milk Bank for Tennessee, according to a press release.

"Women who are currently breastfeeding infants under one year of age are eligible to be screened at no charge to become human milk donors," the release said. "Prospective donors can apply at milkbanktn.org by clicking on the Donate Milk button.

Although any woman can donate her breastmilk regardless of where she lives, the new milk depot at Contemporary Women’s Health will make it easier for pre-approved mothers to donate.

The new depot site will receive and ship the milk to the Milk Bank for the mothers so they will not have to deal with the packaging.

The Contemporary Women’s Health Drop-off Depot is located at 10031 Sherrill Boulevard.

Milk donation drop-offs can be arranged by calling 865-540-1650.

Depots are collection sites only; no pasteurized milk is available there for purchase. The milk remains “raw” until pasteurized at the Milk Bank.