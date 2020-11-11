New ER and medical center coming to Morristown

The proposed 50,000-square-foot facility will include a free-standing emergency department and diagnostic center as well as physician offices.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Covenant Health will open a new $37 million outpatient facility in Morristown.

The new Morristown-Hamblen West will be located on Merchant’s Greene at the end of a new four-lane highway connecting Morristown to Exit 4 off Interstate 81. Construction is expected to start next spring.

The proposed 50,000-square-foot facility will include a free-standing emergency department and diagnostic center as well as physician offices.

“We are very pleased to announce a new medical facility for our community,” said Gordon Lintz, president and chief administrative officer of Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System. “With the continued growth of our community, we are expanding our services in a new, consumer-focused facility designed for more convenient access and efficient service. In addition to offering additional spacious emergency and diagnostic services, Morristown-Hamblen West also will expand our available physician office space, which will be an attractive feature for new physicians who are considering practicing in our area,” he added.

“Morristown has new industries, retail and education facilities, and a new community center coming soon. Healthcare is an important component of a growing community, and we are excited to be part of this thriving area and continue our tradition of providing excellent care for our patients,” Lintz said.

The new facility is projected to open in 2022.