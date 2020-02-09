Construction set to begin on new psychiatric hospital in West Knoxville

It will open with enough space to serve 90 patients suffering from a wide range of mental health issues.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Leaders gathered virtually to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new behavioral health hospital to serve the greater Knoxville community.

Covenant Health and Acadia Healthcare have teamed up for the new 90-bed acute-care psychiatric hospital that will be built at the corner of Old Weisgarber Road and Dowell Springs Boulevard. It will have the space to expand for 48 additional beds to serve up to 138 patients.

The $33.3 million hospital is expected to open in fall 2021. It will be used to treat patients with a wide range of mental health issues including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use disorders.

It will include a full gym, exercise and yoga space, and places for art and music therapy.

Behavioral health doesn't always get the focus that other areas of medicine get, but officials said it's very important and that the need is great in East Tennessee.