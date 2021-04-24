New treatment facility hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for National Drug Takeback Day

The facility is called "Renew Clinic" and runs 12-week programs to help people in the recovery process, with a strong focus on faith-based solutions.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new substance abuse facility in Knoxville held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for National Drug Takeback Day.

It is called "Renew Clinic" and will run 12-week programs to help people recover from substance abuse issues. The clinic will focus on using faith-based solutions to help people through the recovery process but said they also base their services on trauma-informed care, neuroscience, interpersonal neurobiology and addiction science.

"Our mission is to glorify God by supporting the holistic restoration to individuals affected by substance misuse, which means involving the family members, the children as well as our participants," said one official with the clinic.

Several pastors and staff attended the event, officials said.

Renew Clinic will be an intensive, outpatient center, officials said. The goal of the clinic is to be a "light on a hill" for people struggling with substance abuse. Scholarships are available for any person from Knox County, or any of its eight surrounding counties.

The scholarships are available to people who do not have access to health insurance or are underinsured and are at least 200% of the national poverty level.