New website about COVID-19 in Tennessee and PSA promoting wearing masks launches

Governor Bill Lee announced a new PSA ad campaign to promote responsible decision-making launching alongside a new COVID-19 website.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new PSA will air across Tennessee on TV and online, encouraging people to make responsible choices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ad campaign is called "Choices" and is meant to encourage people to wear masks while also taking steps to stay healthy if they go to events or visit family. It launched alongside a new website from the Tennessee Department of Health meant to inform people about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website includes information about mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, community guides and has resources for individuals and families. It also includes tools to find screening sites across Tennessee and a tool to tell if a person should quarantine.

The "Choices" PSA campaign shows people wearing masks as they visit public places, including Neyland Stadium.