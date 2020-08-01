There's the saying, "You are what you eat," and doctors with the American Medical Association say improving your diet is a good place to start.

Doctors recommend cutting back on processed foods, especially those with added sodium and sugar. They also suggest eating less red and processed meat and more plant-based foods.

People also need to drink more water, less soda and less alcohol. Doctors said to try to keep it to one drink a day for women or two drinks per day for men.

Getting rid of tobacco-related products in your system can also improve your health, according to doctors. Start slow and cut back. You can also start by declaring your home or car as smoke-free. If you need more help, doctors said you should ask them for advice.

RELATED: Joining a gym for New Years? Read this advice from the BBB first

We all also could use a little more movement, according to doctors. Adults should do at least 150 minutes of moderate to intense exercise each week. You could also substitute 75 minutes of vigorous activity.

Doctors also recommend staying on top of your health by getting your regular check-ups and all recommended health screenings. Keeping an eye on your blood pressure, sugar level and cholesterol can make a difference in your health moving forward.

They also said it is important to take care of your mental health. Do not hesitate to seek help from a professional if you need it.

RELATED: Start the conversation: What parents should know about teen suicide

RELATED: How to get your savings in shape: making financial resolutions for 2020

RELATED: Resolutions kids of all ages can make