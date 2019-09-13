For Cocke county Dr. William Harris and Dr. Jeanette Toney represent something big.

"Both are planning to practice the full scope of OB-GYN," Newport Medical Center CEO Matthew Littlejohn said.

By full scope he means all aspects of women's care and, according to Littlejohn, it's long overdue.

"That has not been in the county in probably 20 years," he said. "We had one OB-GYN in like 2009 but they didn't deliver babies at all."

Both Toney and Harris started on Sept. 9 and the impact of what their positions mean is still sinking in.

"I feel pretty important and I'm excited to get started and meet the community," Toney said.

For the first time in a long time, women in Cocke County will have an OB-GYN that does everything, which Dr. Toney said is hard for women to go without.

"Having one locally and getting the word out that you should have your annual exam every year it's very important to preventative care," she said.

Before this week, accessing this kind of care wasn't readily available. In fact you had to hop in a car to find it.

"People having to drive 30 minutes to an hour is not in their best interest and contrary to why we are here," Littlejohn said.

Now that gap is filled, and Dr. Harris said he is honored to be a part of that milestone.

"We enjoy doing what we're doing and we enjoy bringing OB care here," Harris said.

While they are only a week into the job, both physicians are excited about the work. For Littlejohn, that excitement and passion is enough.

"We wanted to fill those needs and be that trusted health system for the patients in the community," he said.

