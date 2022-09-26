UT Medical Center brings back century-old pain management method to help women give birth

UT Medical Center said the option to use nitrous oxide was not available during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they said it's coming back.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Expecting mothers have another option for managing the pain when giving birth at the University of Tennessee Medical Center — laughing gas.

The medical facility said women did not have the choice to use nitrous oxide when giving birth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they said they want future mothers to know that the choice is back.

"We've been using it for several years. We've been using it the longest of all the hospitals in East Tennessee," said Taylor Pressley, a registered nurse working with expecting mothers. "I think a lot of people just don't even know all these options that there are here, and the things that we do."

Nitrous oxide has been used for more than 100 years to help women manage the pain of contractions and labor. Nurses give the mask to the mother to place over her mouth and nose. Then tell her to take big breaths, inhaling during a contraction.

The gas is odorless and is also usually used in dentists' offices for pain management. It reduces anxiety and stress during intense medical procedures.

"It does cross through to the placenta. So if you inhale it, it's just like giving it to your baby. However, the second you breathe normal air, it's out of your system. It's very quick — in and out," Pressley said.

Health experts said it results in minimal side effects for the infant and for the mother. It's also usually administered in short bursts. According to BioMed Research's International Medical Journal, around 60% of deliveries in the UK are now done with nitrous oxide.

"I wouldn't say it completely takes the pain away, but it definitely takes the edge off. I've had patients really love it, and can go all the way just using nitrous," Pressley said.

If laughing gas does not work for an expecting mother, health experts also said they can use other methods of managing pain such as medication through an IV drip, or an epidural. However, nitrous oxide is usually less expensive.