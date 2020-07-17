KCHD virus testing to continue Wednesday; new site expected to be ready next month

There are long lines of people waiting to be tested at the Health Department, and right now they are lined up outside in the summer heat.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Health Department will resume public walk-up virus testing Wednesday at its headquarters while continuing to make plans to shift locations in August.

The department said Tuesday it had identified new space where it wants to offer the testing but that the location is not available until next month. It's not saying where the space is located.

Until then, testing will carry on at its headquarters at 140 Dameron Ave.

The department conducted no testing Monday as it worked on seeking an alternative site.

Testing demand is high, prompting long lines to form outside the Dameron Avenue location. The area's persistent 90-degree days, however, have proved taxing to people waiting to get a test.

That's why the department wants to find another, indoor site where people can get the free walk-up test.

The department is offering testing 8 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

"Once the schedule and location regarding the new testing space is confirmed, we will make a public notification," the department said Tuesday.

People have other choices besides KCHD to get a COVID-19 test. Care clinics and medical offices also offer them. Call ahead to verify that you can get one.

As of Monday, July 20, the county has seen 2,314 positive COVID-19 cases, with 1,311 of them being active. Knox County deaths from complications due to the virus are now at 19.

Buchanan said there continue to be extended delays in getting test results back from a local lab that's working with the county. She said results now are taking 12 days from initial sampling -- far more than is ideal for the county to track and isolate people who may have been exposed to the highly contagious virus.