North Georgia gym helps people with Parkinson's through tango

A dance done with grace and easy by the pros is about careful steps and steady measures for people with Parkinson’s.

RINGGOLD, Ga. — In North Georgia, Rock Steady Boxing is both an outlet and a kind of therapy for people battling Parkinson's disease. The team is stepping into a different ring by offering tango classes.

It's a dance done with grace and ease by professionals and is about careful steps and steady measures for people with Parkinson’s.

"Changes in movement, changes in gait, changes in balance, changes in posture and changes in cognition,” said Kristen Schillaci, the owner of Rock Steady Boxing.

When Phillip Ellington was diagnosed with Parkinson’s two years ago, he started boxing at Rock Steady to help his symptoms.

"It's been very grueling, but very helpful. It has helped strengthen me and improve my condition quite a bit,” he said.

After five years of helping people like Phillip duke it out in the ring, Schillaci added tango classes a few weeks ago.

“They can see it for themselves and they can see that something that seems so easy is not so easy,” she said.

While there's no standard treatment for Parkinson's, the Parkinson's Foundation says exercise helps improve symptoms like tremors and stiffness. That can include throwing punches or gliding along the floor.

"Keep moving. Just keep at it. Keep exercising and trying to improve your balance,” Ellington said.

But it takes two to tango and every Tuesday, Phillip dances side by side with his wife, Martha.

"Someone that's fighting alongside them, in a sense that they can be themselves,” Schillaci said. "There's an unbeatable drive to just keep going.”

Week by week and step by step, the pairs build strength and dance on.

"It's good to know that there is hope,” Ellington said.