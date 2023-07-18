Medical leaders host Oak Ridge ribbon cutting event for new family medicine residency program

The program will show students how to practice family medicine, providing comprehensive care for people across ages and genders — no matter their illness.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Medical leaders in Oak Ridge held a ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday for a new program — the Methodist Family Medicine Residency Program. The program will be integrated with the new Methodist Family Medicine Clinic in Oak Ridge.

Leaders with Methodist Medical Center and Covenant Health joined together at the clinic to cut the ribbon. That clinic already offers family medicine and primary care services, giving medical residents a chance to learn more about giving care to families and individuals of all ages and genders, no matter their illness.

They said the new residency program would help more people become family medicine providers in the Oak Ridge area. They also said the program would be integrated with the new clinic and would bring medical school graduates to East Tennessee.

The program was accredited by the Accreditation Council of Graduate Medical Education. Applications for residency opened in the summer and will welcome its first class of eight residents in July 2024.

James Schindler, MD, MPH, is leading the clinic. It is accepting new patients of all ages and is located at 200 New York Ave., in the Westmall Medical Park, Suite 150. It will be open from Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. with a lunch break between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.