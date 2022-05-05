Starting Saturday, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will be available through 988

By dialing 988, people will be able to reach the suicide prevention Lifeline more easily. The old 10-digit number will continue to work.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting on Saturday, July 16, people will be able to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. They won't need to dial the full 10-digit number to speak with someone about anything on their minds.

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in Tennessee and across the U.S. Officials said in 2019, the state's suicide rate increased by 11% and around 1,220 Tennesseans died by suicide that year.

In November, the FCC approved an action that requires providers to also support text messaging to 988 by July 16. That way, people won't need to speak with an operator if they don't want to. Instead, they may be able to find help through text messages.

It can help people facing uniquely dire situations where they may not be able to speak, advocates previously said.

When 988 launches next week, the contacts that the Lifeline receives will be answered by our network of 200+ crisis centers. Find out how you can support them below. https://t.co/iBCHMEHa6N #988Lifeline — 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (@800273TALK) July 8, 2022

“In the same way that 911 is an easy-to-remember number for emergency service, 988 will be the counter-part for suicide prevention and mental health crisis services to make it easier for those who may need this support,” Tennessee leaders previously said.

The full 10-digit number will continue to work. That number is 1-800-273-8255, otherwise known as 1-800-273-TALK.

People in the 731 and 865 area codes, primarily in West Tennessee and East Tennessee, need to dial full phone numbers when calling someone in the same area code as a result of the new 988 Lifeline.

WBIR wants you to know that if you are in distress, we care. Suicide is preventable. It is not a solution to any problem. We ask you to reach out and call the lifeline, where professionals can help.

People can also reach out to the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee. It is available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Their phone number is 865-584-9125.