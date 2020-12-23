One East TN mans COVID-19 reinfection story

After Gregg Harrell contracted COVID-19 once, a few months later he had the virus again.

WHITE PINE, Tenn. — Gregg Harrell has a short, but important message after having COVID-19 twice. “WEAR A MASK,” Harrell said.

“It was April, I was working, and Friday afternoon had developed a slight fever and just started feeling blah,” Harrell said.

After receiving a COVID test, Harrell faced a reality that millions across this country have faced, a positive result.

“A fever of that range from 99.5 to 100.5. set Friday night, on Saturday and all-day Sunday,” Harrell said.

After mild symptoms and some concern, he recovered from the virus, fast forward just a few months later.

“I went to the Jefferson County Health Department again and tested positive,” Harrell said.

Dr. William Schaffner Professor at Vanderbilt’s Medical Center said there may be early immunity to the virus after the initial infection.

“Your body develops some protection. And it may last. But we don't know for how long it lasts," Dr. Schaffner said.

Just because you’ve had it once don’t let your guard down.

"Even if you're recovered from COVID, please wear your mask, do the social distancing, because it is still possible that you might actually transmit this infection and be contagious to others,” Dr. Schaffner said.

Harrell wants you to know the dangers the virus presents.

“I'm living proof that you can have it twice, just because you had it once doesn't mean you can't have it again,” Harrell said.