The deadline to apply for or re-enroll in coverage under the Affordable Care Act for the 2020 calendar year on the Federally Facilitated Marketplace (FFM) has been extended to 3 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The original deadline was Dec. 15.

"In an abundance of caution, to accommodate consumers who attempted to enroll in coverage during the final hours of Open Enrollment but who may have experienced issues, starting at 3 p.m. EST Dec. 16, we are extending the deadline to sign up for Jan. 1 coverage until 3 a.m. EST Dec. 18," the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in a statement. "This additional time will give consumers the opportunity to come back and complete their enrollment for Jan. 1 coverage."

According to the statement, over half a million people tried to enroll Sunday. Because of the high volume, some consumers were asked to leave their name at the call center. Those people do not need to try applying again because a representative will get back to them, the statement said.

Three of Tennessee's five insurance carries have expanded their coverage areas for 2020, and the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) approved premium rate decreases for the second time in the history of the ACA marketplace.

Carriers and coverage areas on the individual market:

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee - Statewide coverage.

Bright Health - Continuing coverage in Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville areas.

Celtic/Ambetter Insurance - Coverage expansion into Nashville and Knoxville areas with continuing coverage in Chattanooga and Memphis areas.

Cigna - Coverage expansion into Chattanooga and Jackson with continuing coverage in Knoxville, Nashville, Memphis, and Tri-Cities.

Oscar Health - Coverage continues in Nashville and Memphis.

You can enroll at https://www.healthcare.gov/ or you can call 1-800-318-2596 with questions.

On TDCI's website, it has copies of the carriers’ plans and a 2020 insurance carrier map with an informational video.