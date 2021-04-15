Pellissippi College to reopen weekend drive-thru vaccination clinics using Moderna vaccines

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Pellissippi State Community College announced it would reopen the drive-through vaccination clinic at its Blount County Campus starting Friday, April 23.
The clinic will administer COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna, which requires two doses. Originally, the clinic administered the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine. However, the college announced they would pause the clinic after health leaders recommended a hold on the vaccine.
The CDC and FDA began investigating reports of blood clots in six women days after they received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, out of around 7 million doses given. Several states across the U.S. also said they would pause administration of the vaccine.
In the original schedule, appointments could be made for the college's drive-through vaccination clinic every Friday and Saturday until the end of July. They were open between 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Anyone with appointments scheduled for April 16 - 17 will be notified by staff, officials said. The college also announced they were retooling its appointment software since the Moderna vaccine requires two doses given four weeks apart.