NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The flu can hit hard, especially if you’re an older adult.

There are flu shots specifically targeted towards people 65 and older.

According to the CDC, about 70% to 80% of seasonal flu cases in this age group results in death.

“The really serious adverse aspects of influenza disproportionately affect that older age group. There’s more pneumonia, more hospital visits, and of course more deaths," Dr. William Schaffner said, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He said taking the proper steps to get ahead of the illness is paramount if you are over the age of 65.

“The first is a high dose vaccine, you get four times as much vaccine. There’s another something in it we call an adjuvant which is an immune booster. Both of those stimulate the immune system. The response in older people does better than the standard vaccine," said Schaffner.

Schaffner said pregnant women are just as at risk as those 65 and older.

"Women who are pregnant who get the flu have complications that are comparable to what the seniors experience,” said Schaffner. “Some of that protection that the mom develops goes across the placenta, into that newborn and protects that baby during the first six months of its life."

Schaffner said it’s very hard to tell if the flu virus will continue to get worse.

"All of our crystal balls are cloudy about what flu will do because it’s so fickle. Flu has started in many places around the country a little earlier and a little more severely than in the past several years. We all have our fingers crossed, but we’re worried. If you needed another reason to get vaccinated that’s certainly it," said Schaffner.

The flu vaccine does not guarantee you won't catch the flu. The vaccine helps to prevent it from becoming more severe.