Plan for Fentress County emergency room could be model for Tennessee

The University of Tennessee Medical Center signed a letter of intent to build a freestanding emergency room in the county.

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center and Fentress County government signed an agreement to bring emergency services to the county, which has been without a hospital since June 2018.

If granted regulatory approval, the so-called freestanding emergency room in Jamestown could become a model for healthcare across rural America, county executive Jimmy Johnson said.

“The day of your large rural hospitals may be coming to an end,” Johnson said. “Right here might be a model that you have a freestanding emergency department that you’ll be able to take care of these issues.”

In a July 9 letter of intent, UT Medical said it will continue to explore the opportunity of a freestanding emergency room for 12 months and seek the necessary regulatory approval.

The proposed location in Jamestown, 208 West Central Ave, is mere blocks from the county’s now-closed existing hospital. The Jamestown Regional Medical Center shut its doors in June 2019 following dire financial, supply and regulatory issues.

Currently, the county’s ambulances must drive at least 45 minutes to the next nearest hospital in Cookeville.

“Seconds, minutes can be lifesaving sometimes,” Johnson said. “I believe it will save lives. And I'm a firm believer in that.”

He warned the plan is in its early stages and may not go through, but said it holds promise.