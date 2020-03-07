Prestige Cleaners making hundreds of masks per day to keep up with demand

The manager of Prestige Cleaners said that the company routinely makes between 1,200 - 1,500 masks per day.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The whir of sewing machines usually fills Prestige Cleaners, as employees there work to make between 1,200 - 1,500 masks per day, according to officials with the company.

They said that the company has been making masks since March when the COVID-19 pandemic began and Covenant Health reached out to them. After the Knox County Board of Health voted Wednesday to mandate masks inside of public areas, they've been working to keep up with demand.

They also said that production slowed down in June, but that the amount of masks they make per day has recently picked up again.