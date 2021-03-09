Psychologist speaks on parents' behavior at education meetings

Jamerson, a psychologist says that passion may turn into anger as some parents are for masks and others are against it.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ever since school started, parents across the U.S. and in Knox County have taken a passionate stance in their children's education.

Some urge board leaders not to mandate masks, despite guidelines from health leaders saying they help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Others say board members are failing to keep schools safe and sued them, alleging that the rights of students with disabilities to go to school safely are being infringed.

“Well, I think we can assume that parents are very passionate about the health and safety of their children,” said Janetta Jamerson, a psychologist.

She said that passion can easily turn into anger at school board meetings, where discussions usually focus on what is best for children. She said that parents almost always believe they know what is best for their children, whether it is to follow guidelines from health leaders or send them to school without a mask.

Police are even investigating a reported assault at a daycare on Montvale Station Road. Records say two mothers got into a "heated debate" when one of them commented about the other not wearing a mask. One woman claimed that the other hit her from behind while she was carrying her infant child.

Jamerson warned that kind of behavior, especially if it involves physical altercations, can cause problems for children in the future. Routinely seeing it can lead to children believing physical violence is an acceptable way to express oneself.

“It impacts them and how they see themselves in response to other people and where they fit into the world," said Jamerson.

Weeks ago, near Nashville, Williamson County Schools voted to require students and staff to wear masks. A video was taken showing parents who were against mask requirements, threatening those who were not. Some also threatened violence against school board members.

It was shared widely online, and President Joe Biden even addressed it.

Jamerson says there are ways parents can control their emotions.